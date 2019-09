This short film gives an inside look at how NASA astronaut Don Pettit captures breathtaking images of Earth’s most famous phenomena – aurora, star trails, city lights, and more – from the inside the International Space Station.

Produced by SmugMug

Follow Smug Mug: On Youtube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.