Here's The Incredible Footage Of NASA's Antares Rocket Explosion

Devan Joseph

On October 28, 2014 an Antares rocket carrying more than 5,000 pounds of supplies meant for the International Space Station exploded. Just a few seconds after liftoff there was a failure in a first stage booster AJ-26 engine, causing the rocket to lose thrust and become engulfed in flames as it fell back to the ground.

This video is a compilation of 4 cameras that were on the launch pad to capture the launch.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video Courtesy America Space & Zero-G News. Shot by Matt Travis,
Elliott Severn, Peter Greenwood, Mike Barrett, Jeff Seibert, &
Ken Kremer.

