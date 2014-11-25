Here's The Incredible Footage Of NASA's Antares Rocket Explosion

On October 28, 2014 an Antares rocket carrying more than 5,000 pounds of supplies meant for the International Space Station exploded. Just a few seconds after liftoff there was a failure in a first stage booster AJ-26 engine, causing the rocket to lose thrust and become engulfed in flames as it fell back to the ground.

This video is a compilation of 4 cameras that were on the launch pad to capture the launch.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video Courtesy America Space & Zero-G News. Shot by Matt Travis,

Elliott Severn, Peter Greenwood, Mike Barrett, Jeff Seibert, &

Ken Kremer.

