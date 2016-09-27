NASA has revealed the most compelling evidence yet that Europa may be able to support life

The Hubble Space Telescope first caught a glimpse of water vapour jutting off the surface of Jupiter’s tiny moon Europa in 2013. But scientists were sceptical, so a team performed follow-up observations throughout 2014 to see if these jets of water would reappear. Sure enough, Hubble caught three additional cases of, what appear to be jets. It’s an exciting find that supports that notion that Europa contains a vast, subsurface ocean that might be the perfect place to discover the first signs of alien life.

