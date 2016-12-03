Antarctica's sky just lit up with electric-blue clouds -- here's why

Each year, Antarctica gets a visit from clouds that shine a brilliant, electric blue. These clouds, called noctilucent clouds, light up the sky during the summer time for the South Pole. NASA recently released footage from its AIM spacecraft, which observed the first noctilucent clouds of the season on November 17.

