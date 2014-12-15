Amazing Supercomputer Animation Shows How CO2 In The Atmosphere Travels Around The Globe

An ultra-high-resolution NASA computer model has given scientists a stunning new look at how carbon dioxide in the atmosphere travels around the globe.

Plumes of carbon dioxide in the simulation swirl and shift as winds disperse the greenhouse gas away from its sources. The simulation also illustrates differences in carbon dioxide levels in the northern and southern hemispheres and distinct swings in global carbon dioxide concentrations as the growth cycle of plants and trees changes with the seasons.



Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of NASA.

