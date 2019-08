Rockets can’t just drive themselves to the launchpad — so NASA has two of the biggest vehicles ever built to get them there. Weighing in at 6 million pounds, the crawler-transporters haveĀ been in use since the Apollo program to get vehicles from the assembly building to the launch facility.

