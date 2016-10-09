NASA is offering a $500,000 prize to the first who can grow human organ tissue -- so we can go to Mars

NASA is challenging teams to create thick, metabolically-functional human vascularized organ tissue in a controlled lab setting. It’s called the Vascular Tissue Challenge, and the first three teams to succeed will split a total prize of $500,000. It’s a challenge, but a necessary one for getting NASA one step closer to sending humans to Mars.
