Meet 'Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn,' a rescue puppy that was born with an extra tail on his face

Narwhal is very special puppy – he was born with an extra tail on his face.

He was rescued by Mac’s Mission, a Missouri-based rescue organisation.

Narwhal was found abandoned earlier this month, and he is thankfully doing well. There are no plans to remove his face tail.

No, it doesn’t wag – yet.

The Missouri-based rescue organisation Mac’s Mission has rescued plenty of puppies and older dogs in its time, but none has captured the internet’s attention quite like a 10-week-old puppy they have called “Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn.”

Why the unicorn moniker? Because of his magical horn, of course. The puppy has what appears to be an extra tail on his face.

He was found on November 8 with another older dog, “dumped in rural Missouri where we have hundreds dumped,” Mac’s Mission told Insider. Immediately, Narwhal’s adorable face was hard to resist.

While Narwhal may not be the traditional version of “perfect,” it’s what makes him perfect for Mac’s Mission.The animal shelter says it “specialises in special” and focuses on “the homeless ‘janky’ dogs who would die without us.”

We wouldn’t dare call Narwhal janky, but the extra tail could have been what led to his abandonment. He was also brought in with a foot injury.

He went to the vet for some X-rays, and the vet concluded that the tail wasn’t attached to anything, and that it shouldn’t hinder Narwhal at all. “He is in no pain and plays for hours,” said Mac’s Mission. It just adds to him being “the COOLEST PUPPY EVER!”

Unsurprisingly, Narwhal was a hit at the vet, too.

Courtesy of Mac’s Mission Trying to figure out what’s up with Narwhal’s face tail.

For now, Narwhal is still waiting to get neutered and vaccinated before being put up for adoption. Mac’s Mission also wants to make sure the tail won’t be a problem as this little guy grows.

Will Narwhal let all the fame go to his head? Maybe – but for now, he’s just busy being a puppy.

If you want to help Narwhal and Mac’s Mission, you can visit their Facebook page or their website.

