Narrow Victory Anticipated For Climate Bill In The House

Oil’s price lifts on nerves about Nigerian attacks. [Bloomberg]

Will GM kill its hydrogen car? [Greentech Media]

Dow Chemical and Evironmental defence Fund Plead for the public to support cap and trade. [Chron]

How to grab some of the $3.9 billion allocated for smart grid. [DOE]

Toyota’s new president says the company’s grown way too fast. [WSJ]

Photos of pre-production photos of the Chevy Volt look good. [Autotopia]

Environmentalists train their fire of oil sands projects. [Green Inc.]

A close victory is predicted for the climate bill. [WaPo]

Paris will sell a 15% stake in its nuclear company Areva to the mid-east and Asia. [FT]

BP says the growth of cars and planes is unsustainable. [FT]

We’re short $20 billion for the highway trust fund. [Politico]

Nobody knows how to pay for a transportation bill. [Infrastructurist]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.