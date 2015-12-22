This ad has sparked anger in Pakistan

Lara O'Reilly

A front-page ad featuring Bollywood actress and model Nargis Fakhri that appeared across a number of daily newspapers in Pakistan on Sunday has sparked a social media backlash, The Express Tribune first reported.

The ad, for Pakistan mobile carrier Mobilink, depicted Fakhri in a long-sleeved red dress, lying down, holding a smartphone in one hand, while the other rested on her hair.

However, some Twitter users — including prominent journalist Ansar Abbasi, the investigations editor at The News  — complained the ad was “absurd” and “shameful,” presumably for Mobilink’s choice to use a beautiful woman to help sell its phones.

However, other Twitter users were a little more pragmatic.

The discussion around the ad led to “Nargis Fakhri” trending on Twitter in Pakistan on Sunday, many users reported. 

Neither Fakhri orMobilink have responded to the chatter around the ad on Twitter yet. We have contacted Mobilink for comment and we’ll update this article once we hear back. 

