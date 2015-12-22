This ad has sparked anger in Pakistan

A front-page ad featuring Bollywood actress and model Nargis Fakhri that appeared across a number of daily newspapers in Pakistan on Sunday has sparked a social media backlash, The Express Tribune first reported.

The ad, for Pakistan mobile carrier Mobilink, depicted Fakhri in a long-sleeved red dress, lying down, holding a smartphone in one hand, while the other rested on her hair.

However, some Twitter users — including prominent journalist Ansar Abbasi, the investigations editor at The News — complained the ad was “absurd” and “shameful,” presumably for Mobilink’s choice to use a beautiful woman to help sell its phones.

My strong protest to top jang group management for this absurd front page ad in today’s jang. pic.twitter.com/M5SRc1p3H7

— Ansar Abbasi (@AnsarAAbbasi) December 20, 2015

This is shameful. For those using a (photo shopped) woman as a tool to sell phones. And the seths 4 printing it. pic.twitter.com/ipvLTwqMWi

— Sana Bucha (@sanabucha) December 20, 2015

@AnsarAAbbasi why newspapers are trying to be like playboy or weekend type of magazine ?? These kind o adds look good in magazine not on NP

— Muhammed Amer (@amerdxb1) December 20, 2015

However, other Twitter users were a little more pragmatic.

Woke up to find every 2nd person on my T/L tweeting that Nargis Fakhri front page ad. Offensive or not, advertiser’s mission accomplished

— Talat Aslam (@titojourno) December 20, 2015

cud’ve used a talent like @NargisFakhri in a much better way,@Mobilink‘s TOM / TRPs objectives still achieved!#makingnewspapersrelevantagain

— Aleem Qadeer (@aleemqadeer) December 20, 2015

The discussion around the ad led to “Nargis Fakhri” trending on Twitter in Pakistan on Sunday, many users reported.

Nargis Fakhri is still trending.Mobilink marketing manager must be going crazy in delight

— Naveed Nadeem (@NaveedNadeem007) December 20, 2015

#ShukriyaNargisFakhri Nargis Farkhri once again u r trending in social media wit love & hate speeches@NargisFakhri pic.twitter.com/IAvmYLxBku

— Mirza Fawaz Baig (@arabianbrat) December 20, 2015

Neither Fakhri orMobilink have responded to the chatter around the ad on Twitter yet. We have contacted Mobilink for comment and we’ll update this article once we hear back.

