Narcotics Found On Justin Bieber's Tour Bus

Justin Bieber and Lil Za goofed around in Sweden in front of the tour bus in question, hours before the raid.

After police noticed a “strong smell” coming from Justin Bieber’s tour bus parked on a fan-infested street outside of the Grand Hotel in Sweden Wednesday, cops raided the bus and found “a small amount of narcotics,” reports TMZ.



“When the bus left the hotel and headed toward the Globe Arena, the officer contacted a special narcotics unit, which issued a warrant to search Bieber’s bus,” according to TMZ.

Swedish papers are saying police found weed on the floor of the bus, along with a a stun gun — which requires a permit. No one was on the bus at the time of the search in the arena parking lot.

Swedish police tell TMZ that no one will be charged because “they have no idea who was in possession of the drug since the bus was empty” thus, “they have no clue who brought it on.”

Bieber was with his friend Lil Za hours before the incident — the same pal who was seen smoking pot with Bieber at an L.A. home earlier this year.

The two were goofing around in front of the tour bus wearing matching onesies, pictured above.

Since the tour bus bust, Bieber tweeted:

some of the rumours about me….where do people even get this stuff. whatever…back to the music — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 25, 2013

