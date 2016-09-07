Netflix is making two more seasons of 'Narcos' -- here's the season 3 trailer

Netflix Wagner Moura as Pablo Escobar on Netflix’s ‘Narcos.’

Warning: Spoilers below if you haven’t watched the second season of “Narcos.”

Netflix has renewed “Narcos” for two more seasons.

According to a Netflix press release, the series will continue on after wrapping the story of the rise and fall of Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar.

There’s very little information about how “Narcos” will continue beyond Escobar’s death, but clearly the war on drugs isn’t short on stories and continues to the present day. A season-three teaser shows Escobar (Wagner Moura) fading into the background and another man moving forward.

The series has been told so far primarily from the points of view of Escobar and DEA Agent Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook).

From the limited information Netflix provided about the following seasons, we know José Padilha (“RoboCop”) and Eric Newman (“Children of Men”) will stay on as executive producers of the series, along with production company Gaumont International Television.

Presumably, season three will debut in fall 2017, but Netflix didn’t give any dates. Seasons one and two of “Narcos” are currently available on Netflix.

Watch the teaser for season three below:

