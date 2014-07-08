Napster Cofounder Sean Parker Just Bought Ellen DeGeneres' House For $US55 Million

Napster cofounder Sean Parker just paid a whopping $US55 million for Ellen DeGeneres’ 9-bedroom Los Angeles mansion, according to TMZ.

After only a few months in The Brody House — yep, the house has a name — DeGeneres decided to flip it for $US15 million in profit. She reportedly did not intend to flip it, but Parker approached her last month with an offer, and the deal closed in eight days.

DeGeneres, famous for her house-hopping as much as her status as America’s nicest funny woman, reportedly laid down $US40 million for the house, which is located in the exclusive Holmby Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Sitting on 2.25 acres next to the Playboy Mansion, the property was commissioned by philanthropists Sidney and Frances Lasker Brody in 1949. The home was impressive in its own right (TMZ calls it “the best house in L.A.), but its unnamed second owner had it renovated in 2010, ostensibly to flip it.

Designer Stephen Stone increased the size of the kitchen, turned the top floor into a second master suite with a study, updated the pool, and added a koi pond. But he did keep the landscaping intact along with some original parts of the house.

Unfortunately, we only have photos of what the home looked like pre-renovation, since it never officially hit the real estate market. But even so, they are pretty remarkable:

Most of the renovations to the house took place indoors. The entryway and landscaping were left intact, only spruced up.

The home still opens to a spacious living area and slatted stairs.

The sprawling ficus, deemed too invasive, in the atrium was replaced with some rare palms.

All the bathroom fixtures were updated from this pre-renovation photo.

Stone installed a new pool in the same space and style of the old one.

The home comes with tennis courts that received a new fence in the renovations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.