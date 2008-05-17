Stock Down 60%, Napster (NAPS) Rewards CEO Chris Gorog For A Job Well Done

A year ago, Napster (NAPS) shares were worth more than $4. Now they’re trading below $1.5, down more than 60%. We can think of several companies where that performance would get you fired. But Napster has re-signed CEO Chris Gorog, keeping him at the same $625,000 salary he made last year (we won’t know the size of his total comp package until we see the Napster proxy later this year). To be fair, Gorog owns more than 6% of NAPS himself, so if anyone has a right to be pissed at Chris Gorog for not selling the music subscription to… anyone, it would be … Chris Gorog.



