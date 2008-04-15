Napster Founder Shawn Fanning Finally Cashes In

Turns out it’s just as hard to make money disrupting the music business as it is making money the old-fashioned way. Napster founder Shawn Fanning never saw much dough out of his first company (R.I.P); his second one, Snocap, just got sold to imeem for pennies on the dollar. But Shawn is a clever dude, so he’s figured out how to make money from the business:



He’s quite good, no? We don’t know how much Shawn made on the deal — it’s possible he did it gratis. But in any event, don’t expect many more of these — we hear it’s a one-off. Meanwhile Shawn’s not the only celeb lending his mug to VW: Director Roman Coppola has a made a series of these starring various luminaries, including iron-fisted basketball legend Bob Knight and David “probably shouldn’t be driving” Hasselhoff.

