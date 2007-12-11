Napster CFO Quits: "Personal Reasons"

It’s often ominous when a CFO suddenly quits, especially when the company cites the dreaded “personal reasons.” In this case, however, the ‘personal reasons’ are probably just the obvious: “The stock is $2 a share, the business is tanking, and I just can’t think of any good reason to stick around.”

From the Release: Nand Gangwani has resigned as vice president and chief financial officer effective at the end of the calendar year. Mr. Gangwani has been commuting from his home in the Bay Area to Los Angeles for the last four years and has decided to step down for personal reasons.

