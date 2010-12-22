Homeland Security Says It's Working '364 Days A Year,' Fox Wants To Know If They're Taking Christmas Off Again

Glynnis MacNicol

Last night Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano told ABC News that “thousands of people” in the DHS “are working 24/7, 364 days a year to keep the American people safe.”

But what about the 365th day?

Fox & Friends had some ‘fun’ with Napolitano’s maths gaffe this morning and wondered whether DHS was intending on taking off Christmas again this year.  Video below.

