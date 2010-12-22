Homeland Security Says It's Working '364 Days A Year,' Fox Wants To Know If They're Taking Christmas Off Again

Last night Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano told ABC News that “thousands of people” in the DHS “are working 24/7, 364 days a year to keep the American people safe.”



But what about the 365th day?

Fox & Friends had some ‘fun’ with Napolitano’s maths gaffe this morning and wondered whether DHS was intending on taking off Christmas again this year. Video below.



