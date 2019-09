Photo: dno1967b via Flickr

The National Association of Purchasing Management (NAPM) Milwaukee index fell to 42.9.This is down from 46.7 last month.



Economists were looking for a reading of 49.0.

A reading below 50 signals contration in the sector.

NAPM Milwaukee tracks manufacturing activiity in the Great Lakes region.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.