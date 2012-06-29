NAPM-Milwaukee Manufacturing Unexpectedly Jumps To 60.2

Workers build a Ford Focus on the assembly line at Ford Motor Co.’s Wayne Michigan Assembly Plant.

Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Manufacturing in the Midwest unexpectedly surged in June, new data out of the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee shows.The headline index of business conditions improved to 60.2 from 57.7 a month earlier.



Economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast a decline to 55.1. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

Production and employment surged to recent highs, with the employment sub-index hitting 73.8.

New orders also improved during the month, gaining 60 basis points to 55.8.

Manufacturers surveyed by the institute also noted that backlogs increased in June.

