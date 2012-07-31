HUGE Plunge In NAPM Milwaukee Manufacturing Index

Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manufacturing in the Great Lakes region collapsed in July, new data out of the National Association of Purchasing Management-Milwaukee shows. The headline business activity index dived to 46.7 from 60.2 a month earlier.



A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

There was no consensus for the July report.

New orders and production pulled the overall index down, with both off about 15 points.

Employment remained in positive territory, but also tumbled in July. The sub-index declined to 51.3 from 73.8 a month earlier.

Data for much of the month has been highly volatile, as auto shutdown delays impact seasonal adjustments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.