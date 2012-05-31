NAPM-MILWAUKEE CRUSHES EXPECTATIONS, Hits 57.7 (Economists Expected 53.4)

Boeing 787 Dreamliners are pictured on the final assembly line in Everett, Washington.

Photo: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

A key reading of business conditions in the Midwest showed a surge in manufacturing activity, new data out of the Institute for Supply Management Milwaukee shows.Click here for updates >



The index improved to 57.7 in May, above April’s 52.9 reading and substantially above economist forecasts for a jump to 53.4.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

