Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Another bad regional datapoint.NAPM-Milwaukee fell from 58.6 to 51.8.



Analysts had expected 58.0.

This continues a string of consistently disappointing numbers from reginal data all month, and it’s a clear sign that if nothing else, expectations have gotten too hot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.