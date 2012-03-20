Italian Police Arrest 16 Judges, Confiscate $1.3 Billion Of Assets In Enormous Anti-Mafia Move

Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty

Police have reportedly arrested at least 16 judges in an operation centered on the Italian city of Naples, the BBC reports.Those arrested are thought to be linked to the Fabroccino Camorra clan, one of Italy’s most notorious criminal organisations.

Corrierre.it describes those arrested as “at least sixteen tax magistrates, eight tax tribunal officers, a prominent lawyer who also teaches at university, and an accountant”.



Around 60 people in total have been arrested, apparently for links to tax corruption. AGI.it is reporting that 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in assets has also been seized in the operation.

We’ve seen multiple reports that Italian organised crime has increasingly been moving away from traditional areas, such as drug running and protection rackets, into more sophisticated financial crimes. At the start of this year one anti-mafia group argued that in affect the Italian mob had become the largest “bank” in Italy.

