Buy A Massive Estate In Napa Valley For $28 Million

A rare opportunity to acquire 109 acres of prime wine country property is being offered by Christie’s International Real Estate for $28 million.

The elegant Provencal style estate in Yountville, California, is nestled high above the valley floor at the base of Stags’ Leap Winery’s palisades in a secluded, gated area providing complete privacy and panoramic views of Napa Valley.



Built in 2005 with Old World charm, the estate includes a gracious main house with three bedrooms, three full baths and two half baths, a 1,300-square-foot wine cave, a two-bedroom, two-bath guest house and a three-bedroom, two-bath staff house with a living/dining room and kitchen.

In the main house, numerous French doors offer great views and flood the house with natural light, complementing unusually high ceilings.

Noteworthy special features of the main house include an elegant living room with an antique marble fireplace; a formal dining room; a library with floor-to-ceiling bookcases and another antique marble fireplace; a gourmet kitchen with a marble centre island and a large limestone fireplace; an informal dining area with floor to ceiling windows on three sides; a luxurious master suite including a master bath with a radiant heat marble floor, vanity, shower and spa tub, double sinks and walk-in closet; a beautiful loggia in the central courtyard, featuring an artistic fountain; and an infinity-edge pool with views of the valley.

