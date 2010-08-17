Japan Dives In Early Going, As PM Kan Tells Cabinet To Prepare (Surprise!) Another Stimulus

Joe Weisenthal

The Nikkei is diving once again in early going, as the mixed performance of US stocks on Monday has failed to stem Japan’s bleeding.

The big news out tonight: One day after a really poor GDP report, Japan is getting ready to rev up the stimulus engine once again. Prime Minister Noshihiko Yoda has told his cabinet to prepare a brand new stimulus.

So do you think this news is hurting debt-stretched Japan? Of course not. The yen is once again flirting with all-time highs.

Photo: Nikkei.com

