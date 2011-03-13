Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Forget the idea that the impact from the earthquake will resemble that of Kobe in 1995 (where economic damage totaled around $100 billion).Japanese PM Naoto Kan just addressed the nation, and called this the country’s worst crisis since WWII.



Cabinet Chief Edano also spoke. Among his comments (via Time Out Tokyo):

There wil be rolling blackouts around the country. Tokyo will be included.

At reactor #3, there’s still not an adequate water reading, but it may be a problem with the gauge.

Admittedly the food response has been inadequate, but it’s getting solved.

For full coverage of the situation at the nuke plant, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.