Meet The Only Man Who Stayed In His Town After Evacuation For The Fukushima Disaster

Ashley Lutz
fukushima last man

Photo: vimeo

Naota Matsumara is the only resident left in his town after the government evacuated the other 16,000 residents because an earthquake caused a nuclear meltdown at a nearby plant. He refuses to leave Fukishima.

Since his town was evacuated a year ago, Matsumara has devoted his life to care of the animals left behind by their owners. Glen Milner at the Telegraph went undercover to record Matsumara’s life in the deserted streets of his town.

You can watch the full piece on Vimeo.

This is Naota Matsumara, the 53-year-old who refused to leave when his town was evacuated.

Source: Telegraph/vimeo

About a year ago, an earthquake caused a nuclear meltdown at the local plant. Matsumara says he heard a big bang and everyone in the town could tell it had exploded.

Source: Telegraph/vimeo

Here's a news image of the wreckage caused by the earthquake, which resulted in high levels of radiation in the area.

Source: Telegraph/vimeo

All 16,000 residents of the town were forced out to other housing, but Matsumara stayed.

Source: Telegraph/vimeo

There's no one else around for about 15 miles and all the roads are deserted.

Source: Telegraph/vimeo

Matsumara stays at his farm and has no plans to leave. At 52, he says he would be an old man before the radiation could kick in anyway. He says he is healthy.

Source: Telegraph/vimeo

Matsumara says the main reason he stayed was to take care of all his pets and farm animals.

Source: Telegraph/vimeo

Eventually, he began to go into the town and feed the dogs and cats there as well.

Source: Telegraph/vimeo

While there's some power left in the town, all of the business and houses are shut down.

Source: Telegraph/vimeo

The unused infrastructure in the town is already starting to deteriorate.

Source: Telegraph/vimeo

It's unclear when, if ever, the town's residents are allowed to return.

Source: Telegraph/vimeo

Matsumara says he felt lonely at night for a while but eventually adjusted.

Source: Telegraph/vimeo

Because all of his animals are healthy, he reasons that the radiation can't be too dangerous.

Souce: Telegraph/vimeo

Since the evacuation, the government has taken no steps to decontaminate the area and hasn't announced plans to do so.

Source: Telegraph/vimeo

Matsumara hopes that one day his neighbours will return to town, but either way, he has no plans to leave.

Source: Telegraph/vimeo

Fukushima may look familiar...

A chilling photo comparison of Fukushima and Chernobyl >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.