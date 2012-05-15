Meet The Only Man Who Stayed In His Town After Evacuation For The Fukushima Disaster

Photo: vimeo

Naota Matsumara is the only resident left in his town after the government evacuated the other 16,000 residents because an earthquake caused a nuclear meltdown at a nearby plant. He refuses to leave Fukishima.



Since his town was evacuated a year ago, Matsumara has devoted his life to care of the animals left behind by their owners. Glen Milner at the Telegraph went undercover to record Matsumara’s life in the deserted streets of his town.

You can watch the full piece on Vimeo.

