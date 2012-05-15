Meet The Only Man Who Stayed In His Town After Evacuation For The Fukushima Disaster

Photo: vimeo
Naota Matsumara is the only resident left in his town after the government evacuated the other 16,000 residents because an earthquake caused a nuclear meltdown at a nearby plant. He refuses to leave Fukishima.
Since his town was evacuated a year ago, Matsumara has devoted his life to care of the animals left behind by their owners. Glen Milner at the Telegraph went undercover to record Matsumara’s life in the deserted streets of his town.
You can watch the full piece on Vimeo.
About a year ago, an earthquake caused a nuclear meltdown at the local plant. Matsumara says he heard a big bang and everyone in the town could tell it had exploded.
Here's a news image of the wreckage caused by the earthquake, which resulted in high levels of radiation in the area.
Matsumara stays at his farm and has no plans to leave. At 52, he says he would be an old man before the radiation could kick in anyway. He says he is healthy.
Since the evacuation, the government has taken no steps to decontaminate the area and hasn't announced plans to do so.
Matsumara hopes that one day his neighbours will return to town, but either way, he has no plans to leave.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.