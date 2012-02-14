Naomi Watts Is Renting Out Her Brentwood Mansion For $20,000 A Month

Matthew Kassel
naomi watts house

Photo: Trulia/AP

After having recently purchased a $3.95 million Tribeca loft, Naomi Watts and her partner Liev Shreiber are putting their house in Brentwood, Calif. on the rental market for $20,000 a month, according to Trulia.The rumour, Trulia says, is that Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom have moved in, though the house is due to go on the market on March 1. 

A throwback to a French country villa, the couple’s mansion features beautiful views of the California countryside.

The house is very bright, with high ceilings.

The future tenants can relax in the media room.

The courtyard is accessible from the dining room.

Most rooms have French doors, which lead to patios.

The master suite features a separate office.

The home also features a two-story guest house and gym.

There are two additional bedrooms in the main home.

There are many places to dine in this house.

The gardens outside are well-maintained.

A trellis-covered outdoor living room is perfect for rainy days or just being in the shade.

The open kitchen is very spacious.

