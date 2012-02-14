Naomi Watts Is Renting Out Her Brentwood Mansion For $20,000 A Month

Photo: Trulia/AP

After having recently purchased a $3.95 million Tribeca loft, Naomi Watts and her partner Liev Shreiber are putting their house in Brentwood, Calif. on the rental market for $20,000 a month, according to Trulia.The rumour, Trulia says, is that Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom have moved in, though the house is due to go on the market on March 1.



A throwback to a French country villa, the couple’s mansion features beautiful views of the California countryside.

