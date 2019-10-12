Tennis giant Naomi Osaka is relinquishing her American citizenship so she can play for Japan in the 2020 Olympics

Issei Kato/Reuters Naomi Osaka.

Naomi Osaka, the winner of two Grand Slam tennis tournaments, has announced she will relinquish her American citizenship so she can represent Japan in the 2020 Summer Olympics. She revealed her decision during an interview this week with the Japanese broadcaster NHK.

“It is a special feeling to aim for the Olympics as a representative of Japan,” she told NHK, according to a translation from BBC News. “I think that playing with the pride of the country will make me feel more emotional.”

The WTA’s No. 3-ranked tennis star was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and a Haitian father but moved to New York when she was 3 years old.

Osaka, who has dual citizenship, lived on Long Island for three years before moving to Florida with her family. While she lived and trained in the US for the vast majority of her life, Osaka has deep cultural ties to Japan and started representing the country in junior tournaments when she was just 10 years old, according to a Wall Street Journal profile.

“We made the decision that Naomi would represent Japan at an early age,” Osaka’s parents told The Journal. “She was born in Osaka and was brought up in a household of Japanese and Haitian culture.”

Japanese nationals with dual citizenship are required by Japanese law to pick one citizenship by the time they turn 22 years old. Osaka’s 22nd birthday, on October 16, is fast approaching.



Though Osaka would have had to decide one way or another, she told the Olympic Channel that the looming 2020 Games played a key role in her choice to side with Japan.

“It means a lot to me because I’ve never played in an Olympics before,” Osaka said. “I think every athlete wants to be an Olympian.”

It’s unclear whether Osaka, who lives in Bocca Raton, Florida, plans to change her place of residence as a result of the decision. A representative for Osaka didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

