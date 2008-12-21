Naomi Campbell Says Russian Billionaire Boyfriend Is Best Xmas Gift Ever

What’s the best present ever? A Play-Doh Barber Shop? No, a Russian billionaire, of course. Just ask Naomi Campbell, like Cindy Adams did.



NY Post: I asked if she had what I figure she’d maybe consider one of the best gifts of all time, a guy. “Yeah,” she said. “I got that.”

Naomi also indicated that she was considering doing some charity work for Christmas.

This year, I’ll think more about helping some kids.”

We hope you and your wealthy beau, Vladimir Doronin, can work some donations into your budgets. Particularly since there are a bunch of kids who might not be getting any gifts this year.

