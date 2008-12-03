Naomi Campbell's Oligarch Boyfriend Now Punching Paparazzi, Too

Seriously, couldn’t he just pay someone to do the punching for him? But, we guess that the couple which assaults together stays together.



NY Post/Page Six: NAOMI Campbell‘s rage issues seem to have rubbed off on her billionaire beau, Vladimir Doronin. On Thursday, beachgoers at the Setai in Miami were aghast when the model’s Russian real estate mogul “punched a photographer in the gut.” The snapper was “standing a good distance away” our spy said, when “out of nowhere [Doronin] hit him twice in the stomach.” The incident didn’t rattle the lovebirds much – Campbell and Doronin were spotted Saturday night at Liv nightclub sitting with Diddy and Lenny Kravitz. A rep for Campbell didn’t return calls and Doronin could not be reached.

See also Naomi Campbell Making Out With Russian Oligarch At Art Basel.

