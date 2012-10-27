'Spaceship' Home Is Almost Ready For Naomi Campbell And Her Billionaire Boyfriend

Photo: Zaha Hadid

A spaceship-looking building on a Moscow hilltop is nearing completion after nearly six years.The Capital Hill Residence designed by Zaha Hadid spans 28,500 square feet of “fluid geometries,” with the master bedroom atop a 65-foot tower accessed by elevator.



The trophy home is owned by billionaire Vladislav Doronin—aka Moscow’s Donald Trump—and his super model fiancée Naomi Campbell.

“It is clear that Doronin wanted to stand out, while the architect cannot resist the proposed fee,” architect Gennady Sirota said of the project to Pravda.

Campbell also likes unusual homes, buying an Eco-friendly pad in Turkey and a Gothic abode in Venice.

