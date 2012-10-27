'Spaceship' Home Is Almost Ready For Naomi Campbell And Her Billionaire Boyfriend

capital hill residence naomi campbell spaceship house

Photo: Zaha Hadid

A spaceship-looking building on a Moscow hilltop is nearing completion after nearly six years.The Capital Hill Residence designed by Zaha Hadid spans 28,500 square feet of “fluid geometries,” with the master bedroom atop a 65-foot tower accessed by elevator.

The trophy home is owned by billionaire Vladislav Doronin—aka Moscow’s Donald Trump—and his super model fiancée Naomi Campbell.

 “It is clear that Doronin wanted to stand out, while the architect cannot resist the proposed fee,” architect Gennady Sirota said of the project to Pravda.

Campbell also likes unusual homes, buying an Eco-friendly pad in Turkey and a Gothic abode in Venice.

Construction on this space ship is nearly complete. The project started in 2006.

Source: Zaha Hadid

The house is designed and organised vertically across four levels.

Source: Dezeen

The home is constructed with concrete columns to help stabilise the portion of the house that floats 72 feet above the ground.

Source: Dezeen

That mound of dirt needs to be removed before Campbell moves in.

From this angle, it really does look like a space ship.

The house is in a pine and birch forest.

Source: Dezeen

Let's see what it will look like when it's complete.

The children's rooms, guest rooms, and library occupy the first floor.

Source: Dezeen

The lower level was designed with leisure in mind.

Source: Dezeen

The home is full of dramatic angles.

All the lights seem embedded in the ceiling.

The home will be very modern, once it's done.

Even the fireplaces look futuristic.

The dining room is massive. It looks as if it can fit about 20 people.

From the master bedroom, there are stunning views of the surrounding forest.

