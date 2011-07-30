Naomi Campbell And Her Russian Billionaire Boyfriend Have Been Cruising Turkey In A Yacht That Costs $300,000 A Week

Photo: Courtesy JamesList

Call it the summer of the sybaritic supermodels and their superyachts; in the wake of Kate Moss’ voyage aboard Sir Philip Green’s Lionchase, Naomi Campbell has been doing a bit of luxury yachting herself.Campbell and her Russian billionaire boyfriend Vladislav Doronin have been cruising the coast of Turkey in the Bleu de Nimes(above), an ultra-luxe 197-ft. explorer-style superyacht originally built by Clelands of England in 1980 and refitted in 2007.



The charter is said to be costing the chic couple close to $300,000 per week.

With beautiful wood paneling throughout and classic Asian-inspired décor rife with antiques, the yacht may look a bit dated from the outside, but the inside boasts an incredibly stylish and elegant interior of nearly 6,000 square feet.

She can accommodate up to 12 guests in 9 cabins including a massive master cabin with en suite his and hers bathroom, a study and dressing areas.

A crew of 21 including two private chefs looks after the demanding supermodel’s every whim.

While lacking a swimming pool, the vessel does have a fully-equipped gym where Campbell can maintain her legendary figure, while Doronin attends to business in the office / library….

Read more at James List.

