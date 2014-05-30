This Gigantic Nantucket Estate Can Be Yours For A Bargain $US35 Million

The owners of the most expensive estate on Nantucket are having a tough time selling.

After several price-cuts, the property is now being offered for $US35 million, down significantly from its initial asking price of $US59 million, Curbed Cape Cod reports.

The estate, called Swain’s Neck, is now being sold as a 56-acre lot. It had included 70 acres when it first hit the market back in May 2012.

Swain’s Neck is being sold by the estate of the late Russell Dale Phelon, who made his fortune in the engine electronics business. It is listed with Great Point Properties.

In addition to a 7,800-square-foot mansion, the estate has two moorings and two gated horse pastures.

