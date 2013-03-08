HOUSE OF THE DAY: Nantucket's Most Expensive Estate Gets An $11.5 Million Price Chop

Julie Zeveloff
nantucket $59 million estate

Photo: Sotheby’s Realty

The owners of the most expensive estate on Nantucket are having a tough time selling.They have dropped the price tag on the property from $59 million to $47.5 million, Curbed Cape Cod reports.

The 70-acre property, called Swain’s Neck, is being sold by the estate of the late Russell Dale Phelon, who made his fortune in the engine electronics business.

It was briefly taken off the market over the winter, and is now listed with Great Point Properties.

In addition to a 7,800-square-foot mansion, the estate has two moorings and two gated horse pastures.

Welcome to the most expensive estate on Nantucket.

It's totally secluded on a private peninsula.

The late owner purchased the home in 1997 for $7.15 million.

The living room has very high ceilings.

The view from the second floor.

Despite its size, the mansion is pretty homey.

Lots of space to spread out.

The kitchen is huge, and completely modern.

We like the overhead pot rack.

The open layout is great.

The kitchen opens right into a dining area.

The house has three fireplaces.

This one blends in with the built-in shelves.

The sitting room has great views from all angles.

Let's head upstairs.

There are four bedrooms on the second floor.

The domed ceiling makes for a fun work space.

The master bedroom has room for a sitting area.

A bright master bathroom.

This bedroom is truly reminiscent of being on the Cape.

Every bedroom has great views.

So do the bathrooms.

The kids' room is pretty simple.

There's also a two-bedroom guest house.

The kitchen in the guest house is pretty big for a secondary kitchen.

You'll never have to see your guests, if you don't want to.

The guest bedroom has two beds and a desk.

There's a great view from the guest porch.

Most of the 70-acre property is wooded.

Lots of space to explore.

The structures are built in a classic New England style.

There are also two gated horse pastures.

From this view, you can see how massive the estate is.

