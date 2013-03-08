HOUSE OF THE DAY: Nantucket's Most Expensive Estate Gets An $11.5 Million Price Chop

Photo: Sotheby’s Realty

The owners of the most expensive estate on Nantucket are having a tough time selling.They have dropped the price tag on the property from $59 million to $47.5 million, Curbed Cape Cod reports.



The 70-acre property, called Swain’s Neck, is being sold by the estate of the late Russell Dale Phelon, who made his fortune in the engine electronics business.

It was briefly taken off the market over the winter, and is now listed with Great Point Properties.

In addition to a 7,800-square-foot mansion, the estate has two moorings and two gated horse pastures.

