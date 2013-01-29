This Weather-Proof Suit Will Change Your Winter Work Commute

These are Indochino’s Nanotech Storm Suits.



Why We Love It: Indochino creates custom-made suits and shirts, but now they’ve just invented a three-piece winter-wear suit. Dubbed the Nanotech Collection, the suits include details such as an earphone hole in the lapel and a water-proof smartphone pocket that is touch responsive.

The suits themselves are made with NanoTech, a protective coating that is transparent and keeps the wool from staining and wrinkling without changing the feel or appearance of the suit.

They also have a detachable storm flap to keep your neck and chest protected from chilly weather, and are highly-customisable as well — customers can choose their own favoured styles of jacket lapels, jacket vents, buttons, lining, stitching, and pants pleat, not to mention that the Indochino fit is customised to your exact measurements.

Photo: Indochino

Photo: Indochino

Photo: Indochino

Where To Buy: Available through the Indochino website.

Cost: $499-$629.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.