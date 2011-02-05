SCANDAL IN THE UK: Lingerie Queen Jacqueline Gold Was Poisoned By Her Nanny

Jacqueline Gold

THE NANNY OF Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has admitted that she attempted to poison her employer because she was involved in a dispute with businesswoman’s cook – and wanted to get her adversary into trouble.Alison Cox, 33, said that she put screenwash into Gold’s food in the hopes that her co-worker, who prepared the food, would be blamed and ultimately fired.



Gold, reputed to be worth £180 million (€121 million), was physically unharmed by the attempted poisoning but said that she feared for the safety of her child, the Telegraph reports.

Cox, from East Grinstead, West Sussex, faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment for administering poison with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy.

Presiding over proceedings at Guildford Crown Court, Judge Christopher Critchlow adjourned sentencing until March 4 and said: “It is a matter the court would like to know more about, apart from what the prosecution say. I want to know why she did it.”

