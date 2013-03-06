Manchester United Was Eliminated From The Champions League Because Of This Bogus Red Card

Photo: FSC

Manchester United was up 1-0 and in control against Real Madrid when Nani was ejected from the game for hitting Arbeloa in the chest with a flying kick.



There wasn’t a whole lot of contact. You see this type of play all the time, and it’s almost always a yellow card, but never a red card.

In the 10 minutes after the card was given, Real Madrid scored two goals. They went on to win 2-1, eliminating United from the Champions League.

After the game, Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho recognised the situation and said, “The best team lost. We didn’t deserve to win.”

Here it is in GIF form. The red card was harsh, and it changed the outcome of the game:

