Nani scored for Portugal today on a blistered, swerving shot from well outside the box.



Portugal leads the Euro 2012 qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 at halftime.

Here’s the video, it’s a screamer (via 101 Great Goals):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

