Nancy Pelosi made a statement by wearing the same dress to both of Trump's impeachments

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wore the same outfit to both of Trump’s impeachments.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recycled the outfit she wore during President Trump’s first impeachment in 2019.

Pelosi paired the dark dress with the same gold necklace from 2019, but she changed up some of her other accessories.

She chose not to wear her gold brooch inspired by the mace of the House of Representatives to Trump’s second impeachment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a statement by wearing the same outfit to both of President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings.

Pelosi wore a dark-coloured dress and gold necklace when the House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Her office confirmed to MSNBC that she wore the same outfit on Wednesday to preside over the House’s vote to impeach Trump a second time for “incitement of insurrection.”

For her appearance on Wednesday, Pelosi changed up her outfit slightly by wearing a blue face mask and ditching the gold Ann Hand brooch that she wore in 2019.

Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images Pelosi wore the same dress and gold necklace to Trump’s second impeachment.

The gold accessory Pelosi wore in 2019 was inspired by the mace of the House of Representatives. It features an eagle on top of a globe and a central shaft that is made up of 13 bundled rods representing the original colonies, according to The Washington Post. It’s supposed to symbolise the same mace that sits on a pedestal to the House Speaker’s right during House sessions.

Saul Loeb/Getty Images Pelosi wore the mace-inspired brooch to Trump’s first impeachment in 2019.



This isn’t the first time Pelosi has sent a message with her clothes

During Trump’s State of the Union address in 2019, which was just three months after his first impeachment, Pelosi joined her fellow congresswomen in wearing white to pay homage to the women’s suffrage movement.

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call Pelosi joined other congresswomen in wearing white to Trump’s third State of the Union address.

Throughout the pandemic, Pelosi has also worn a range of colourful face masks that are not only stylish but also send a powerful message. As Insider’s Darcy Schild previously reported, Pelosi’s choice to wear masks “sets her apart from other political leaders who do not consistently wear a face covering at public appearances,including President Trump.”

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Pelosi has become a master at coordinating her masks and outfits.

The House Speaker has followed expert guidance from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, which advises that people wear a face covering in public to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Representatives for Nancy Pelosi did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

