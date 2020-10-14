Nancy Pelosi blasts the White House's $1.8 trillion stimulus offer and lists 8 areas with 'deficiencies'

Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The House earlier this month passed a $US2.2 trillion bill designed to help keep the US economy afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped into the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief proposal on Tuesday.

“A fly on the wall or wherever else it might land in the Oval Office tells me that the President only wants his name on a check to go out before Election Day and for the market to go up,” Pelosi said in a letter to House Democrats.

She listed eight areas with “deficiencies,” including state and local aid, virus testing, and tax credits for people with low incomes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday fiercely criticised the Trump administration’s $US1.8 trillion stimulus offer for the third time and outlined eight areas where Democrats say the plan falls woefully short.

She argued that President Donald Trump’s interest in an economic relief package stemmed from a desire to send another wave of $US1,200 stimulus checks and juice the stock market.

The White House’s plan includes $US1,200 direct payments, a $US400 weekly federal unemployment benefit, $US300 billion in aid to state and local governments, and funding for virus testing and contact tracing.

The California Democrat listed eight areas with significant “deficiencies”:

Aid to state and local governments.

Coronavirus testing.

Tax credits for families and people with low incomes.

Rental assistance.

Worker protections and childcare.

Federal funds for states to conduct safe elections.

Relief for small businesses.

Census funding.

Pelosi called for “significant changes” to the plan.



Negotiations on another stimulus package appear to be deadlocked once again after both parties panned the Trump administration’s $US1.8 trillion proposal over the weekend. Republicans assailed it as a costly package, while Democrats contended it didn’t do enough to address the public-health and economic crises.

The on-again, off-again talks between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin entered a volatile period last week as Trump ended and revived the discussions in a matter of days. There’s been no major headway since House Democrats passed a $US2.2 trillion package earlier this month.

Trump has doubled down on efforts to secure a coronavirus relief package with three weeks to go before Election Day and polls indicating that he is trailing his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.

On Monday, as confirmation hearings got underway for his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the president called on Republicans to approve a federal rescue package.

“Republicans should be strongly focused on completing a wonderful stimulus package for the American People!” he tweeted.

