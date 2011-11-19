Nancy Pelosi Wants A Federal Babysitting Service

Photo: AP

Buried in a Washington Post story about Herman Cain calling Nancy Pelosi, “Princess Nancy” is a new policy idea that Pelosi has been pitching recently during her short tour through California.”One of the great pieces of unfinished business is high-quality child care; I wonder why we just can’t do that,” she recently said to a California audience.



By “we”, Pelosi means the federal government. Pelosi clarified that Congress should be “doing for child care what we did for health-care reform.”

The Post characterises Pelosi as touting the economic and social benefits of government child-sitting:

When it comes to “unleashing women” in a way that would boost the economy, she says, “this is a missing link.”

According to Pelosi, the babysitting market — one of the last unregulated sectors of the American economy — is broken.

“I could never get a babysitter — have five kids in six years and no one wants to come to your house. . . . And everywhere I go, women say the same thing,” she said.

This is an odd thing for Pelosi to be hearing since her San Francisco district has more dogs than children.

Perhaps after Pelosi boosts the economy by separating mothers from their gross offspring, she can work on “unleashing” dog-owners on the economy as well.

