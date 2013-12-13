Nancy Pelosi Tells Democrats To 'Embrace The Suck'

Move over

Terminal Lance, Nancy Pelosi just used common Marine Corps vernacular, telling her fellow Dems behind close doors to “

embrace the suck.”

Pelosi was referencing Rep. Paul Ryan and Sen. Patty Murray’s two-year budget bill.

From Politico:

Neither party appears to be jumping for joy over this agreement. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told Democrats in a closed meeting to “embrace the suck” of this bill, adding that Congress needs “to get this off the table so we can go forward.”

It’s unclear whether or not she co-opted the phrase, or if it was a coincidental choice of words.

Nonetheless, Foreign Policy’s Dan Lamothe, who provided the Marines long-time coverage at the Marine Corps Times, tweeted:

The phrase generally means being in the Marine Corps is about 99% “suck” and 1% fun. It was later brought into pop culture by the movie “Jarhead,” made after the book of the same name.

The agreement Pelosi references of course has concessions on both sides, and Pelosi is calling for her colleagues to embrace the stuff they don’t like, or, “the suck.”

