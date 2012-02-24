NANCY PELOSI TO COLBERT: SuperPACs Are The First Step Toward Plutocracy

Speaker Nancy Pelosi had promised that she would never appear on The Colbert Report. But she broke that promise last night.



“This is part of my Lenten resolution, to do good works, to be kind to Republicans, so here I am,” she told Colbert.

The topic of discussion: SuperPACs. Colbert (in character) loves them. Pelosi hates them.

Really, Colbert is one of the most public critics of super PACs.

“Well I think that if we want to cancel elections and just have the wealthiest people in America, and you know what their names are, give millions and tens of millions of dollars we can just ask them, who do they want to be president? Who do they want to run Congress? Who do they want to be Governor?” Pelosi said.

“That would be polite,” Colbert quipped.

“No, that would be a plutocracy, and we are a democracy. And the founders intended that the people would decide,” Pelosi said.

Earlier this month, Pelosi attacked Colbert and his super PAC in a facetious web ad. The purpose was to promote the Disclose Act, which aims to increase transparency in campaign donations.

While on the show, Pelosi managed to convince Colbert to support the bill.

Watch the clip below:

