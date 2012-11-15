Nancy Pelosi's Press Conference Gets Testy As Luke Russert's Question Gets Slammed

Photo: CNN

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a press conference this morning that she intends to remain in her position during the next Congressional term. Announcing her decision more than 10 minutes into her press conference, she drew cheers from a number of House Democratic women who appeared alongside her.



She and the other House women grew frustrated at a question from NBC reporter Luke Russert later in the press conference. Russert asked her if her decision to continue as Minority Leader prevented a younger face from coming up through the ranks. It drew groans from the women alongside Pelosi, some of whom could be heard audibly shouting “discrimination” at the question.

“Let’s honour that as a legitimate question, though it’s quite offensive,” Pelosi said. She later said that “the answer is no.”

Russert later explained why he asked the question:

Photo: Twitter/@LukeRussert

Here’s video of the exchange, via BuzzFeed:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

According to The Washington Post, Pelosi told a Democratic caucus earlier this morning that she wants to remain in a leadership position because of the issues that are set to be addressed in Congress’ next term:

Pelosi, in a meeting with House Democrats, told her colleagues that she felt compelled to remain in leadership because the issues Congress is set to tackle are at the core of why she first ran for office, according to Democrats in the room.

Those were the themes she echoed in her press conference today.

Pelosi’s decision ends speculation about her future. On Tuesday, she told reporters that she would announce her decision today after meeting with the caucus.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.