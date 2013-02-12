Joe Scarborough Rants About Nancy Pelosi's 'Breathtaking' Spending Comments

Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy



“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough slammed House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Monday, calling her comments on the nation’s spending priorities “breathtaking” and “out of touch.”

On “Fox News Sunday,” Pelosi told host Chris Wallace that it was “almost a false argument to say we have a spending problem. We have a budget deficit problem that we have to address.”

Her comments came in anticipation of the across-the-board cuts scheduled to kick in March 1 as a result of the sequester. Pelosi advocated a deal that would combine mix of spending cuts and revenue increases to close the nation’s budget deficit, saying cuts to education and other targeted domestic programs of the sequester wouldn’t spur growth.

“When Nancy Pelosi says, ‘We don’t have a spending problem,’ Americans say, ‘She’s out of touch,'” Scarborough said. “When Nancy Pelosi says, ‘The problem with Medicare is Medicare,’ Americans say, ‘She’s out of touch.'”

Scarborough said that the only possible reason Pelosi made these comments is that the Democratic Party has “convinced itself” that it does not have a spending problem. He compared it to the “radical wing” of the Republican Party convincing itself of “all the things that lost them the election” last November.

“Democrats are about to step into a real mess if they’re not careful,” Scarborough said. “I’ve been saying the past four years saying the Republican Party is out of touch, and they’re going to lose the presidential election because of it.

“And I was right, Republicans! Now, let me say to Democrats: You’re out of touch. You’ve got a spending problem.”

Scarborough has railed in recent weeks about the budget deficit, something for which he has taken a substantial amount of criticism. The Washington Post’s Neil Irwin summarizes much of the argument against Scarborough — he’s citing people who are not exactly mainstream economists and who are in the proverbial “Beltway loop” of Washington.

