Nancy Pelosi says Rep. Katie Hill's resignation over a sex scandal is 'so sad' and that Democrats should tell young candidates to 'be careful' with nude photos

Cliff Owen/AP House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, during the opening session of the 116th Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed dismay over Rep. Katie Hill’s resignation amid a sex scandal and revenge porn campaign, Politico reported Thursday.

Pelosi told colleagues that Democrats should warn younger people to avoid taking nude photos to minimise their risk of being targeted by revenge porn.

“It goes to show you, we should say to young candidates, and to kids in kindergarten really, be careful when transmitting photos,” Pelosi said.

A right-wing news site and a British tabloid published a series of nude photos in recent weeks featuring Hill with a former campaign staffer she admitted to having an “inappropriate” relationship with.

“Our darling Katie. It’s so sad,” Pelosi said at a private meeting on Monday night, according to two sources with knowledge of the meeting who spoke with Politico.

Hill, 32, said the nude photos were published without her consent and that her estranged husband was behind a “coordinated effort to try to destroy me and the people close to me.”

“I am going through a divorce from an abusive husband who seems determined to try to humiliate me,” she wrote in a letter to her constituents.

Hill has threatened to sue the Daily Mail tabloid, alleging that it published nonconsensual pornography, known as revenge porn, which is illegal in California. Hill also accused the tabloid of defaming her by falsely reporting that her tattoo – which appears to be some form of an Iron Cross – is a “Nazi-era” image.

The Iron Cross symbol was widely used by the Nazis, but has since been adopted by bikers, skateboarders, and other groups without white supremacist ideologies.

The House Ethics Committee last week announced an investigation into allegations that Hill also had a sexual relationship with her legislative director. Hill has vigorously denied that claim.

Hill announced her resignation from Congress on Sunday. She released a video statement this week and is scheduled to deliver a final speech on the House floor on Thursday afternoon.

She said her resignation was motivated in part by a desire to not “live fearful of what might come next and how much it will hurt.” Hill said she’d fight to ensure that other women aren’t targeted by revenge porn in the future.

“Some people call this electronic assault, digital exploitation. Others call it revenge porn. As the victim of it, I call it one of the worst things we can do to our sisters and our daughters,” Hill said in her emotional video statement. “I will not allow my experience to scare off other young women or girls from running for office. For the sake of all of us we cannot let that happen.”

You all deserve to hear from me about why I made this devastating decision and where things go from here. I said the fight continues. I mean it, and I hope you’re with me. https://t.co/ogKkyW7I6f — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) October 28, 2019

