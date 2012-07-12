PELOSI: Romney's NAACP Boos Were A 'Calculated Move'

Mitt Romney’s debut in front of the NAACP Wednesday was palpably uncomfortable for both the candidate and the audience — but at least one Democrat thinks that Romney wanted it to be that way.



In an interview with Bloomberg Television this afternoon, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said she thinks that the audience’s hostile reception of Romney was actually part of the candidate’s plan all along.

“It was a calculated move on his part to get booed at the NAACP convention,” Pelosi told Bloomberg’s Peter Cook.

As Cook points out in the interview, the boos were in response to Romney’s pledge to repeal President Obama’s signature healthcare legislation. In an appearance on Fox News this afternoon, Romney said that he “expected” a negative reaction to the statement, but that he is “going to give the same message to the NAACP that I give across the country, which is that Obamacare is killing jobs.”

Regardless of whether the response was “calculated,” it is definitely possible that, despite the awkwardness, Romney’s NAACP will help him in the long run. By appearing in front of an audience that is largely in his opponent’s corner, Romney showed voters that he is able to stand behind his policies, even while reaching out to groups who don’t agree.

