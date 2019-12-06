Nancy Pelosi lambasted a reporter for asking if she hated the president, then stormed offstage: 'Don't mess with me when it comes to words like that'

C-SPAN House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took issue with a reporter’s question on Thursday.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi got into a heated exchange on Thursday with a reporter who asked whether she hated the president.

Pelosi was leaving a press conference about the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump when James Rosen, from the conservative-leaning Sinclair Broadcast Group, asked, “Do you hate the president, Madam Speaker?”

The question stopped Pelosi short.

“I don’t hate anybody,” she said sternly, pointing at Rosen.

C-SPAN James Rosen, the reporter Pelosi sparred with.

Rosen said that Rep. Doug Collins suggested at the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing on Wednesday“that the Democrats are doing this simply because they don’t like the guy.”

“I think it’s an important point,” Rosen added.

Pelosi returned to the podium to make herself clear.

“As a Catholic, I resent your using the word ‘hate’ in a sentence that addresses me,” she said. “I don’t hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is a heart full of love and always pray for the president. And I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time.

“So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that,” Pelosi said, before storming off.

You can watch the full exchange below:

Q: "Do you hate the president?"@SpeakerPelosi: "I don't hate anybody…As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone…So, don't mess with me when it comes to words like that." Full video: https://t.co/l9peY9RTzl pic.twitter.com/zpqUaCcVrS — CSPAN (@cspan) December 5, 2019

