Nancy Pelosi Jokes About The Size Of John Boehner's 'Gavel'

Hard to miss the subtext here.



While handing over Speaker duties to incoming Speaker John Boehner — who amazingly managed to stay mostly dry eyed — Nancy Pelosi joked about the size of the gavel Boehner had chosen.

“I now pass this gavel, which is larger than most gavels here, but the gavel of choice of Speaker Boehner.”

The Congress thought this was hilarious. The ladies at the View will likely spend tomorrow debating about what might have happened had someone joked about the size of Pelosi’s gavel.

Video below.

video.foxnews.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.